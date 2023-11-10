Europe Urges Social Media Platforms to Prioritize Children’s Mental and Physical Health

The European Commission has formally reached out to major US tech companies, Snap and Meta, owners of Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, to inquire about the measures they have implemented to protect the mental and physical health of children using their social media platforms. This move comes as part of the European Union’s Digital Services Act, which came into effect earlier this summer and aims to compel tech companies to remove illegal content from the internet and enhance protections for children and adolescents.

In a statement, the European Commission emphasized the need for Meta and Snap to clarify how they intend to fulfill their obligations concerning the protection of minors as mandated the Digital Services Act. The commission specifically requested information on the companies’ risk assessments and the measures they have put in place to safeguard minors in the digital sphere, particularly with regard to mental and physical health risks.

Meta and Snap have until December 1st to submit their responses, after which the commission will evaluate the submissions before determining its next course of action. The companies have been cautioned that unsatisfactory or unconvincing answers may result in compliance proceedings. Furthermore, incomplete, incorrect, or misleading information provided the companies could also lead to possible fines.

This is not the first time the European Commission has sought explanations from Meta. Just last month, the commission sent a similar request for information regarding the dissemination of terrorist and violent content, as well as alleged misinformation during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

With the Digital Services Act now in effect, Meta and other major platforms like Google, TikTok, and Twitter (now known as X) are included in a group of 19 prominent platforms and search engines that must adhere to the regulations outlined in this new legislation within the European Union.

FAQs

1. Why is the European Commission focusing on the mental and physical health of children?

The European Commission is concerned about the potential negative impact that social media platforms can have on children’s well-being. By requesting information from tech companies, the commission aims to ensure that adequate measures are in place to protect children’s mental and physical health while using these platforms.

2. What happens if Meta and Snap fail to provide satisfactory responses?

If Meta and Snap’s responses are deemed unsatisfactory or unconvincing, the European Commission may initiate compliance proceedings. This could lead to further scrutiny and potential penalties for the companies.

3. How does the Digital Services Act affect social media platforms?

The Digital Services Act requires social media platforms, including Meta and others, to comply with regulations concerning the removal of illegal content, the protection of minors, and other provisions outlined in the legislation. Failure to comply with these regulations may result in fines and other consequences for the companies involved.