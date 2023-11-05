Newcastle United Condemns Racist Abuse Towards Players Following Victory Over Arsenal

Newcastle United is taking a firm stand against the racist abuse targeted at Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock on social media platforms. This comes after the team’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League. The club has made it clear that there is no place for racism in football or society as a whole.

“We are providing support to Bruno and Joe and will cooperate with the relevant authorities and social media platforms to identify those responsible,” Newcastle United stated. The club is determined to hold the offenders accountable for their actions.

Bruno Guimaraes, who escaped a booking for a late challenge on Arsenal midfielder Jorginho during the tense match at St James’ Park, and Joe Willock, a former Arsenal player involved in a controversial goal, both fell victim to racist abuse on social media. Screenshots of the abusive messages were shared 24-year-old Willock on Instagram, accompanied a plea to the platform to take action.

Anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out strongly condemned the racial abuse faced the players and emphasized the importance of social media companies implementing better safeguards. They claimed that the mental health implications for players subjected to such abuse are significant.

The Premier League and Arsenal have also expressed their condemnation of the discriminatory attacks against the players. Arsenal, in particular, stated their commitment to a “zero tolerance approach” and their readiness to take strong action against those identified as senders of hateful messages.

In the match itself, Anthony Gordon scored the winning goal, despite VAR checks for a potential foul and offside, resulting in Arsenal’s first league defeat of the season.

