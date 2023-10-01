Newcastle Secures Third Consecutive Premier League Win

Newcastle United has continued their impressive run with a third straight victory in the Premier League. The team’s recent win against Burnley saw goals from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak, securing a 2-0 victory for the Magpies. This win extends their unbeaten streak to five games across all competitions.

One player who played a significant role in the victory was midfielder Guimaraes, along with Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson. Guimaraes took to social media after the match, expressing his delight at the team’s success. However, his tweet caused confusion among some fans who believed he was referring to a mistake in his performance. Guimaraes quickly clarified that he was celebrating the three points gained at home, rather than on the road.

Newcastle’s next challenge comes in the form of their first Champions League match at St James’ Park in over 20 years. They will face Paris Saint-Germain, with the game scheduled for Wednesday. Despite PSG’s reputation as a formidable force in European competition, Newcastle will be eager to continue their positive momentum.

The Magpies previously drew their Champions League group stage opener against AC Milan, registering a goalless draw. The upcoming match against PSG will undoubtedly prove to be a tough test for Newcastle, as the French champions have reached the later stages of the competition consistently for the past 11 seasons. Although PSG has yet to secure a Champions League title, they made it to the final in 2020, narrowly losing out to Bayern Munich.

