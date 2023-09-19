Bruno Fernandes’ WhatsApp Messages and Alleged Dressing Room Bust-Up at Manchester United

According to recent reports, WhatsApp messages from Bruno Fernandes during his time at Sporting Lisbon have resurfaced. The messages shed light on the midfielder’s candidness with his teammates when it comes to their playing attitudes. This comes amidst claims of a dressing room bust-up at Manchester United following their 3-1 defeat to Brighton.

The report indicates that Fernandes confronted fellow midfielder Scott McTominay, while defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof allegedly had a heated altercation. In response to the chaos, manager Erik ten Hag supposedly attempted to restore order.

However, when contacted Mail Sport, Manchester United refuted all claims made in the report, denying any dressing room problems. It is worth noting that the club has now lost three of their first four league games of the season, a statistic not seen in 34 years.

During his time at Sporting Lisbon, Fernandes was known for his outspokenness regarding his teammates’ performances. The leaked WhatsApp voice note, shared Portuguese publication Record, features Fernandes expressing his frustration with certain attitudes.

The publication claims that Fernandes stated, “There are players who have no attitude here, bro. They don’t want to be here, they don’t want to play. If they don’t want to be here, then f*** off, let them say they don’t want to play. They spend a year here getting money, and then they f*** off, bro. S*** attitude bro, for f**** sake.”

While these alleged incidents have grabbed attention, Manchester United has dismissed them as baseless. It is important to note that the club has yet to make an official statement regarding the situation.

