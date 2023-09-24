Brad Marchand Named Captain of Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins have announced that Brad Marchand will serve as the team’s captain for the upcoming season. Marchand, a notorious instigator known for his aggressive playing style, takes over the role previously held Patrice Bergeron. This marks a significant moment in Marchand’s career, as wearing the captain’s “C” is a coveted honor for any player.

Marchand expressed his gratitude and excitement about the opportunity to lead the team, stating, “It means more to me than I think anyone will ever know to be able to wear a ‘C’ for this team. It almost felt surreal to see the jersey.” Marchand has been with the Bruins for 15 seasons, making him the longest-tenured member of the roster. He was a key part of the team’s 2011 Stanley Cup victory and has played alongside leaders such as Zdeno Chara and Bergeron.

With the Bruins coming off a successful regular season in 2022-23, where they won the most games and collected the most points in NHL history, Marchand’s role as captain will be crucial in their quest for postseason success. He will be tasked with motivating the team and helping them forget about their early playoff exit last season.

Marchand’s passionate and emotional playing style has earned him the nickname “The Little Ball of Hate.” While this intensity has contributed to his success as a player, he acknowledges the need to strike a balance and remain in control. Bruins president Cam Neely stated that the team has spoken to Marchand about this, emphasizing the importance of playing with passion while avoiding situations that could lead to penalties or suspension.

The Boston Bruins have a rich history of strong captaincy, with players like Johnny Bucyk, Ray Bourque, and Zdeno Chara leading the team to success. Marchand is humbled the opportunity to continue this legacy, stating, “I’ll do everything I can to continue the legacy those guys have built.”

