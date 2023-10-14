Bruins vs. Predators: A Matchup of Season-Opening Winners

The Boston Bruins will face off against the Nashville Predators in a highly anticipated game between two teams that are coming off season-opening victories. This game is set to be a normal hockey game, devoid of any special ceremonies or job fights. The Bruins are likely to have Jeremy Swayman as their starting goaltender for the first time this season.

The game will be broadcast on NESN for subscribers, but fans can also stream it for free signing up for a trial on fuboTV. For those who want to watch the game on TV, it will air at 7 p.m. EST from TD Garden.

Nashville enters this game with their first win under new head coach Andrew Brunette, while general manager Barry Trotz also secured his first win in his new position. The Predators defeated the Seattle Kraken 3-0, with goaltender Juuse Saros recording his 21st NHL shutout. Colton Sissons, Gustav Nyquist, and Juuso Parssinen all contributed goals to secure the victory for the Predators.

Both teams are coming off road losses in their season openers, but this matchup presents an opportunity for redemption. The Bruins and Predators will look to build on their strong performances from their previous games and come out on top in this exciting matchup.

