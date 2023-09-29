Bruins’ Preseason Lineup Expands Ahead of Regular Season

The Boston Bruins are adding more regular players to their lineup as the start of the regular season approaches. Brad Marchand, Pavel Zacha, and David Pastrnak, a possible first-line combination, will be starting up front. In addition, Hampus Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy, and Kevin Shattenkirk will be on defense, with Linus Ullmark in goal when the Bruins face the Flyers. The full roster for the game includes several other forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders.

Fans can watch the game on NESNplus if they are subscribers, or they can stream Bruins games for free signing up for a free trial of fuboTV. The game will begin at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcasted on TV via NESNplus. For those without cable, the game can be streamed using fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Tickets for the game can be purchased through StubHub or VividSeats. VividSeats is offering a discount of $20 off a $200+ ticket order for new customers who use the promo code MassLive20 at checkout. Additionally, fans can find Bruins gear, such as jerseys, hats, polos, sneakers, shirts, and more, at Fanatics.

In NHL news, Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to miss the first two months of the NHL season after undergoing back surgery. Vasilevskiy, who won the Vezina Trophy in 2019 and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2021, had a successful microdiscectomy to address a lumbar disk herniation. His recovery could potentially sideline him for 25 or more games. The Lightning may need to consider making a trade or signing a free agent to fill the void left Vasilevskiy’s absence.

