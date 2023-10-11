Boston Bruins to Face Off Against Chicago Blackhawks in Season Opener

The Boston Bruins will kick off their centennial season facing the Chicago Blackhawks in a highly anticipated national TV game. The game, which will be televised TNT, will take place at the TD Garden on Wednesday. The Bruins are set to celebrate 100 years of Bruins hockey, with several franchise greats expected to be in attendance for a pregame ceremony.

For those who have cable, the game will be aired on TNT. Fans can also stream the game through TNT Drama or DirecTV. SlingTV is offering promotional offers for viewers who do not have cable. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. EST.

After a last-place finish in the Central Division last season, the Chicago Blackhawks will begin their rebuilding process with a five-game road trip before their home opener against the Vegas Golden Knights on October 21. The Blackhawks are looking to turn their fortunes around and will be relying on their new acquisition, Taylor Hall, to make an impact. Hall, who was acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins in June, had a productive season with the Bruins, scoring 16 goals and recording 20 assists in 61 games.

Despite the challenges of being a new father, Hall is optimistic about this new chapter in his life. He expects to play alongside No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard when the Blackhawks face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Hall will then return to Boston on Wednesday to face his former team, the Bruins.

Hall expressed his fondness for the city of Boston and the Bruins organization, but also voiced his desire to win against them. He believes that this experience will be both different and exciting, and is looking forward to the game.

Sources:

– Associated Press