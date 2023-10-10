Emma Heming Willis celebrates streaming debut of “Moonlighting”

Emma Heming Willis, wife of actor Bruce Willis, is excited about the recent streaming debut of the beloved romantic comedy series, “Moonlighting.” The show, which aired from 1985 to 1989, stars Bruce Willis and Cybil Shepherd as private investigators with a complicated romantic storyline.

Heming Willis took to social media to share her excitement, reposting a photo of her husband and Shepherd in character. She expressed her joy at the news and mentioned that her family would be tuning in to watch the show on Hulu.

This streaming debut comes at a time when Bruce Willis has made the decision to step away from his acting career due to cognitive issues. Last year, he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a progressive brain condition. Despite this, fans can still enjoy his iconic role as David Addison in “Moonlighting” on Hulu.

“Moonlighting” gained popularity for its witty dialogue, engaging storylines, and the chemistry between Willis and Shepherd’s characters. The show’s will-they-or-won’t-they dynamic kept viewers hooked throughout its five-season run.

Now, fans can relive the magic of “Moonlighting” streaming all five seasons on Hulu. This is an exciting opportunity to introduce a new generation of viewers to the beloved series and enjoy the timeless performances of its talented cast.

