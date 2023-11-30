Brittany Higgins Testifies in Defamation Case: New Details Emerge

Brittany Higgins, the former political staffer who made allegations of rape against a Liberal staffer, has provided new details in the ongoing defamation case against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson. Higgins returned to the witness box after a lunch break to continue her cross-examination Bruce Lehrmann’s barrister, Steve Whybrow SC.

During the cross-examination, Whybrow questioned Higgins about inconsistencies in her previous statements. Higgins admitted that she may not have always been correct in her recollection of events but maintained that she had always done her best to tell the truth. She also acknowledged that her memory had been affected trauma.

One significant revelation came when Higgins stated that her previous statement to Channel Ten, in which she claimed to have been woken up security guards yelling, was not true. She explained that she had said that at the time because she was highly traumatized and believed it to be true. However, with the benefit of hindsight and other evidence, she now accepts that her memory was not accurate.

Throughout the cross-examination, Whybrow attempted to portray Higgins as someone who alters and evolves her evidence as she receives new information. However, Higgins maintained that her memory may not be perfect but that she knows what happened during the day of the alleged assault.

In addition to the new details provided during the cross-examination, the court also heard that Higgins had been informed about a media inquiry into a sexual assault in Senator Linda Reynolds’ office back in October 2019. Higgins claimed that she was relieved when she learned that Lehrmann was going to deny any sexual contact because she believed a claim of consensual sex would be preposterous.

The defamation case revolves around an interview aired on The Project in which Higgins alleged she was raped. Network Ten and Wilkinson are defending the case, while Lehrmann has denied the accusations and pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual intercourse without consent.

As the cross-examination continues, more insights into the case are expected to emerge, shedding further light on the events that have captured national attention and ignited conversations about workplace culture and accountability.

