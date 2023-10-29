New Article: HyderabadBRS Urges Student Wing to Combat Misinformation on Social Media

HyderabadBRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has called on the student wing of the party, BRS Vidyarthi (BRSV), to take proactive measures in countering the spread of misinformation on social media rival political parties. Opposition parties, such as Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have been using social media platforms to disseminate false propaganda, and it is imperative that the BRSV utilizes platforms like ‘X’ (previously known as Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to combat these falsehoods.

In a recent executive committee meeting, Rama Rao stressed the importance of presenting the real facts and dispelling the lies propagated the social media wings of the BJP and Congress. He also emphasized the need for BRSV activists to address the concerns raised the opposition and highlight the developmental progress Telangana has achieved over the past nine-and-a-half years.

Rama Rao specifically mentioned the youth and students who lost their lives during the struggle for statehood, criticizing the Congress for seeking votes despite their involvement in these tragic events. He also mentioned instances of malpractice, such as the leakage of an Intermediate question paper a follower of the BJP State president, and how it impacted the TSPSC Group-II examination. Rama Rao assured the BRSV activists that corrective measures would be taken to rectify any mistakes made the TS Public Service Commission following the Assembly elections.

During a separate booth committees’ meeting in the L.B. Nagar constituency, Rama Rao urged BRSV members to engage with every voter and explain the significant transformations the constituency has witnessed since 2014. Ensuring roads, traffic, power supply, sanitation, and other areas of development are highlighted, he also encouraged the dissemination of the BRS’ KCR Bharosa manifesto, which includes 15 promises.

