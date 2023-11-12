Revolutionizing Election Campaigning: Telangana Parties Embrace Digital Advertising

Telangana’s political landscape is experiencing a digital revolution as the ruling BRS and Congress parties employ innovative techniques to engage with voters. Recognizing the power and influence of digital media, both parties have shifted their focus to captivating theme-based advertisements.

While Congress launched its compelling television campaign “#MaarpuKavaliCongressRavali” (Change should happen, Cong should come), BRS decided to take a different approach. Drawing inspiration from the popular and critically acclaimed movie “Balagam,” which brilliantly portrayed the transformation of rural life in Telangana, BRS incorporated actors from the film into their advertisements.

The party strategically released five digital ads that showcase the BRS-led government’s accomplishments, schemes, party manifesto, and the importance of voting for their cause. These advertisements have already gone viral on various digital platforms and will also be screened in movie theaters and TV channels.

Meanwhile, the Congress party devised an imaginative ground campaign just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Puppets, representing BRS, BJP, and AIMIM, were installed at strategic locations in Begumpet and Hi-Tec City. These installations portray Prime Minister Modi seemingly controlling Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, reiterating the Congress’ accusation that BRS and AIMIM are the BJP’s “B-team.”

In the digital realm, the Congress launched three online campaigns on television channels. These campaigns mock BRS leaders, depicting a meeting in which the public confronts them about broken promises. One campaign concludes with BRS leaders attempting to tow away a punctured car painted in pink, the party’s flag color. Another campaign captures a pink car wreaking havoc in agriculture fields, causing uproar among villagers.

This innovative and engaging advertising strategy has already captured the attention of voters, similar to its viral success during the Karnataka elections. As election campaigning intensifies, it remains to be seen how these digital advertisements will shape public opinion and sway votes.

