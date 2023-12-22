Winter Care Packages Take TikTok By Storm

Winter care packages are the latest trend on TikTok, inspired the popular “boo baskets” that gained popularity during the fall season. These curated assortments of cozy essentials are a thoughtful and fun way to show your loved ones you care during the winter months.

Similar to the boo basket, which was filled with autumn-themed goodies, the brr basket is specifically designed for the winter season. While primarily popular among women, brr baskets for men are also becoming more common. These baskets often contain holiday treats but are not limited to just holiday-related items.

There are no strict rules on what can and cannot be included in a brr basket, but they are typically loaded with affordable and budget-friendly items. TikTok users have been shopping at stores like Five Below, Target, and Amazon for their brr basket items. Some users have even gone above and beyond, surprising their loved ones with Airpods and iPhones in their brr baskets.

If you’re looking to create a brr basket for someone in your life, here are 47 ideas to consider:

1. Gourmet hot chocolate mix or hot chocolate bombs

2. Cozy ceramic mug

3. Aromatic bath bombs

4. Invigorating shower steamers

5. Puzzling crossword puzzle book

6. Fuzzy or festive socks for ultimate coziness

7. Gift card to their favorite coffee shop

8. Hand warmers to combat the cold

9. Nourishing chapstick or lip balm

10. Celebratory bottle of wine or champagne

11. Fragrant candle for a cozy ambience

12. Mini-waffle maker for breakfast indulgence

13. Engrossing novel for winter reading

14. Journal for personal reflection

15. Snuggly blanket for cold nights

16. Energy-boosting trail mix for outdoor adventures

17. Insulated bottle or mug to keep drinks warm

18. Fashionable hair scrunchies

19. Comfy slippers for relaxation

20. Artistic coloring book with crayons or colored pencils

21. Delightful gingerbread house kit

22. Revitalizing face masks for self-pampering

23. Delectable chocolates or candy treats

24. Luxurious bathrobe for ultimate comfort

25. Cozy pajamas for a good night’s sleep

26. Exquisite perfume or cologne

27. Festive underwear or boxers for a touch of holiday cheer

28. Exciting scratch-off lottery tickets

29. Refreshing body scrub for smooth skin

30. Rejuvenating under eye patches

31. Trendy nail polish for a winter manicure

32. Stylish hair claw clips

33. Sophisticated jewelry for a touch of elegance

34. High-quality shampoo and conditioner

35. Spa headband for a soothing face wash

36. Adorable plushie for a cuddly companion

37. Enchanting snowglobe for winter wonder

38. Tasty small snacks for on-the-go enjoyment

39. Effective makeup remover for a fresh face

40. Nourishing body lotion or cream

41. Warm gloves or mittens to keep hands toasty

42. Seasonal phone case to change up their style

43. Decorative photo frame to capture winter memories

44. Invigorating room spray for a refreshing atmosphere

45. Cozy loungewear for lazy days

46. Light therapy lamp for mood enhancement

47. Soothing essential oils for relaxation and comfort

With these ideas, you can create a brr basket that is personalized and perfect for your loved one’s winter needs. So, grab a basket and start curating a thoughtful care package that is sure to bring warmth and joy during the cold winter months.