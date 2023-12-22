Winter Care Packages Take TikTok By Storm

Winter care packages are the latest trend on TikTok, inspired the popular “boo baskets” that gained popularity during the fall season. These curated assortments of cozy essentials are a thoughtful and fun way to show your loved ones you care during the winter months.
Similar to the boo basket, which was filled with autumn-themed goodies, the brr basket is specifically designed for the winter season. While primarily popular among women, brr baskets for men are also becoming more common. These baskets often contain holiday treats but are not limited to just holiday-related items.
There are no strict rules on what can and cannot be included in a brr basket, but they are typically loaded with affordable and budget-friendly items. TikTok users have been shopping at stores like Five Below, Target, and Amazon for their brr basket items. Some users have even gone above and beyond, surprising their loved ones with Airpods and iPhones in their brr baskets.
If you’re looking to create a brr basket for someone in your life, here are 47 ideas to consider:
1. Gourmet hot chocolate mix or hot chocolate bombs
2. Cozy ceramic mug
3. Aromatic bath bombs
4. Invigorating shower steamers
5. Puzzling crossword puzzle book
6. Fuzzy or festive socks for ultimate coziness
7. Gift card to their favorite coffee shop
8. Hand warmers to combat the cold
9. Nourishing chapstick or lip balm
10. Celebratory bottle of wine or champagne
11. Fragrant candle for a cozy ambience
12. Mini-waffle maker for breakfast indulgence
13. Engrossing novel for winter reading
14. Journal for personal reflection
15. Snuggly blanket for cold nights
16. Energy-boosting trail mix for outdoor adventures
17. Insulated bottle or mug to keep drinks warm
18. Fashionable hair scrunchies
19. Comfy slippers for relaxation
20. Artistic coloring book with crayons or colored pencils
21. Delightful gingerbread house kit
22. Revitalizing face masks for self-pampering
23. Delectable chocolates or candy treats
24. Luxurious bathrobe for ultimate comfort
25. Cozy pajamas for a good night’s sleep
26. Exquisite perfume or cologne
27. Festive underwear or boxers for a touch of holiday cheer
28. Exciting scratch-off lottery tickets
29. Refreshing body scrub for smooth skin
30. Rejuvenating under eye patches
31. Trendy nail polish for a winter manicure
32. Stylish hair claw clips
33. Sophisticated jewelry for a touch of elegance
34. High-quality shampoo and conditioner
35. Spa headband for a soothing face wash
36. Adorable plushie for a cuddly companion
37. Enchanting snowglobe for winter wonder
38. Tasty small snacks for on-the-go enjoyment
39. Effective makeup remover for a fresh face
40. Nourishing body lotion or cream
41. Warm gloves or mittens to keep hands toasty
42. Seasonal phone case to change up their style
43. Decorative photo frame to capture winter memories
44. Invigorating room spray for a refreshing atmosphere
45. Cozy loungewear for lazy days
46. Light therapy lamp for mood enhancement
47. Soothing essential oils for relaxation and comfort
With these ideas, you can create a brr basket that is personalized and perfect for your loved one’s winter needs. So, grab a basket and start curating a thoughtful care package that is sure to bring warmth and joy during the cold winter months.