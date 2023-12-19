New Campaign “Discover the Possibilities on TikTok” Showcases the Power of the Platform

TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, is launching an exciting new campaign called “Discover the Possibilities on TikTok,” aimed at celebrating the diverse journeys of discovery that begin on the platform every day. The campaign, developed in collaboration with Lucky Generals, aims to showcase the range of experiences and opportunities that can come from a simple browse on TikTok.

The “Discover the Possibilities on TikTok” campaign will initially be displayed on the UK’s largest out-of-home and digital out-of-home billboards, from Waterloo Station to the Cromination. Television placements will follow in the early months of next year. Additionally, the campaign will run across various channels, including BVOD, social media, radio, podcasts, and within the TikTok app itself. To ensure maximum impact, the campaign will feature dynamic creative matched to contextually relevant media placements across the UK.

What sets this campaign apart is the emphasis on homegrown talent. It features creators and businesses from the TikTok community who have shared their unique experiences on the platform. From Russ, also known as @hardestgeezer, who is documenting his journey running the length of Africa for charity, to Nicola, also known as @madewithmudpottery, whose pottery business has witnessed viral success with her range of dignity mugs for individuals with accessibility needs.

Harry Wilson, head of marketing TikTok UK, Ireland & Nordics, expressed the aim of the campaign, stating, “TikTok is a place to be inspired and discover new things. Every day, our community proves that a dose of inspiration can go a long way. ‘Discover the Possibilities on TikTok’ celebrates the extraordinary moments that spark when communities come together. We hope this campaign inspires people to discover a new hobby, search for that recipe, or even turn their passion into a career.”

Danny Hunt, creative director at Lucky Generals, added, “From someone finally mastering a poached egg to self-confessed couch potatoes completing 5K runs, or people launching small businesses, it all starts on TikTok.”

The campaign features an array of TikTok stars, each with their own niche and dedicated followers. From fitness enthusiasts like Nathaniel, aka @thegrubworkskitchen, who shares accessible and easy-to-understand cooking recipes, to yoga instructor Niky, aka @nikyyoga, who focuses on the mental health and wellbeing benefits of yoga in her videos.

With this campaign, TikTok aims to highlight the transformative power of the platform and encourage users to embrace the possibilities that arise through exploration and discovery within the TikTok community.