Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers Prepare for State Semi-Finals

The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers are gearing up for the state semi-finals, making history as the last high school football team from the Rio Grande Valley to reach this stage. The team’s quarterback, junior Sergio Sosa, expressed his excitement, saying that reaching this point would be a dream come true. The Chargers have become the first team from the Rio Grande Valley to reach the state semi-finals since 2003 when Port Isabel achieved the same feat.

The odds were against the Brownsville Veterans entering halftime during their recent game, with a sold-out crowd at Sams Stadium. However, the players remained determined and never gave up. Senior tight end, Nick Tovar, explained their mindset, mentioning that even when people were leaving the stadium early, they believed the game wasn’t over. Their resilience paid off, as they secured their place in the state semi-finals.

Representing the region as the last team standing from South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, the Brownsville Veterans Chargers’ journey has garnered immense support from the local community. The head football coach, J.C. Ramirez, acknowledged the community’s support but emphasized the need to stay focused on the task at hand. Despite the accolades and recognition, Coach Ramirez understands that his responsibility lies with his team and coaches.

As the Chargers prepare for the state semi-finals, the boosters face the challenge of obtaining enough tickets for the players’ parents. Both the visitors’ and home sides are completely sold out, highlighting the immense support and excitement surrounding the team.

On Friday, December 8, at 7 p.m., the Veterans Memorial Chargers will face off against Smithson Valley at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi. The players and coaches are ready to give their all and continue making history for themselves and the Rio Grande Valley.