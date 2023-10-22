Week 7 Preview: Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Cleveland Browns will be hitting the road in Week 7 to face off against the Indianapolis Colts. Here are some key details about the matchup and how you can catch the game.

Game Information

– Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET

– Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

– TV Channel: CBS – Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst)

– Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

– Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

– Weather: The game will be held indoors at Lucas Oil Stadium, with a temperature of 53 degrees and a 0% chance of rain. There will be 5 MPH winds from the South.

Odds and Uniforms

– Odds: The Browns are favored 3.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

– Over/Under: The total points expected is set at 41.

– Uniforms: The Browns will be wearing their white jerseys, white pants, and orange helmets.

Connections and History

– Connections: Browns’ general manager, Andrew Berry, previously served on the Colts scouting staff. Additionally, several current Browns players and staff members have ties to the Colts organization.

– History: The Browns hold a 16-15 all-time record against the Colts. The last meeting between these two teams occurred on October 11, 2020, with the Browns emerging victorious with a score of 32-23.

Make sure to tune in to CBS or catch the live stream on fuboTV to watch the exciting Week 7 clash between the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.