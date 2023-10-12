Cleveland Browns Tight End David Njoku Reveals Facial Burns After Accident

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku recently revealed the extent of his injuries after suffering burns on his face and arm in a household accident. Njoku had been hiding his face behind a mask in public since the incident, but he decided to share the full extent of his burns on Instagram. The post included a slideshow of multiple photos, captioned “Legacy,” and also featured an update on his recovery.

According to ESPN, the accident occurred on September 29 when Njoku was attempting to light a fire pit in his backyard. Despite the injuries, he played in the Browns’ game against the Ravens on October 1, where he led the team with six receptions and 46 receiving yards. The Browns had ae week in Week 5.

Prior to revealing his injuries, Njoku had been wearing a mask that covered his face during public appearances, including pregame warmups. The tight end’s decision to share the full extent of his burns shows his bravery and resilience in the face of adversity.

It is important to note that burns can be extremely serious injuries and may require medical attention and ongoing treatment. Njoku’s ability to continue playing football after such an accident is a testament to his strength and determination.

