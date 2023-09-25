Dazzling AFL Stars and Their Partners Grace the Red Carpet at the 2023 Brownlow Medal Count

The anticipation is palpable as the AFL’s biggest names and their partners make a grand entrance on the red carpet ahead of the 2023 Brownlow Medal count. The event, held at Crown, promises to be a star-studded affair with players and their significant others showcasing their style and glamour.

While some will be captured photographers upon their arrival at the venue, others are expected to share their own pre-count pictures on social media. The images offer a glimpse into the high-fashion choices and the array of stunning outfits chosen for the occasion.

Among the attendees are rising star Nick Daicos and his partner Arlette Amor, who make a striking couple as they pose for the cameras. Toby Greene, accompanied Georgia Stirton, exudes sophistication and elegance as they make their way to the event. The charismatic Patrick Dangerfield and his wife Mardi are also in attendance, adding their own touch of glamour to the evening.

In addition to the AFL players, media personalities are also making their mark on the red carpet. Fox Footy’s Sarah Jones dazzles in her choice of attire, effortlessly radiating elegance and charm. The CEO of the AFL, Andrew Dillon, and his wife Amanda also make a stylish appearance, showcasing their support for the game and its prestigious event.

The partners of the players are equally stunning, with Julia Edwards, Brodie Ryan, Grace Parish, and Alice Hughes among those turning heads with their beauty and fashionable outfits. Essendon’s Mason Redman and his partner Emma Shepherd, as well as Zach Merrett and Alexandra Bourne, are also seen making a fashionable statement on the red carpet.

As the AFL community gathers for this momentous occasion, the red carpet becomes a showcase of style, grace, and elegance. The images captured are a testament to the fashion-forward choices and the celebrities who bring their own touch of glitz and glamour to the 2023 Brownlow Medal count.

