How Brown Dog Deli Used TikTok to Transform Their Business

When Wes Denney, owner of Brown Dog Deli, first started dabbling in TikTok, he had no idea that it would lead to a major expansion of his business. Denney’s initial hesitation towards the app quickly vanished when he realized the potential for daddy-daughter bonding with his daughter Hailey. Little did he know that their goofy videos on TikTok would garner millions of views and catapult their deli into the spotlight.

The journey began about two years ago, with Denney and his daughter filming casual videos with a small group of staff members. However, as the audience grew, they decided to up their game. Hailey enlisted the dancing skills of Madi Lynch, head of the Charleston Cougarettes at the College of Charleston, and their videos became more choreographed and entertaining.

Denney soon found himself investing more time and effort into their TikTok content. He created a closet full of props for the videos and even had a waiting list of people who wanted to join in the fun. But the impact went beyond just viral fame. The deli saw a significant boost in business, with lines out the door and a spike in customers. Denney had to expand his kitchen, hire more staff, and make adjustments to the menu to keep up with the demand.

TikTok took notice of the deli’s success and featured Brown Dog Deli on their small business page. This exposure led to even more recognition and opportunities, including being awarded five billboards and a web page feature. However, Denney remained cautious not to cross any boundaries that would harm his brand’s family-friendly image.

While Denney may not be a die-hard TikTok fan himself, he recognizes the platform’s power in driving business growth. His daughter, Hailey, who is currently a junior at the University of Georgia, hopes to take over the business one day. Denney is determined to maintain the deli’s wholesome and inclusive reputation, ensuring that the videos continue to be safe, fun, and family-oriented.

From a small-scale project to a viral sensation, Brown Dog Deli’s TikTok journey exemplifies the potential that social media platforms hold for businesses. With creativity and a genuine connection to the audience, even the most unsuspecting businesses can experience transformative growth.

