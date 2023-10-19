Bro-Lit: The Battle of BookTok

In the world of BookTok, there is a growing aversion towards bro-lit, a term that refers to literature championed men who consume specific classic books and expect praise for it. This trend on TikTok has sparked a war against these bro-lit enthusiasts. BookTok creator Zoe Jackson explains that while the platform has always prioritized literature that goes beyond the typical high school or college curriculum, the frustration arises from men who want to profit from BookTok without engaging with it.

The term bro-lit doesn’t solely exist within the BookTok community. It can be applied to various domains such as film, skating, or art, where individuals believe their taste is superior. Michael Perkins, a TikTok creator who makes content about books, movies, and TV shows, explains that on BookTok, where the majority of the audience and creators are women, there is a sense of being a guest who treats everything with respect. Perkins believes that the term bro-lit is used to call out bad attitudes rather than label individuals who appreciate classic literature as individuals.

Creator Lauren Hower adds that bro-lit is more about the reader’s attitude than the books themselves. It is a lighthearted way for women to mock men who are condescending or annoying. The term is directed at men who find unlikeable characters in these novels relatable, but fail to recognize the intention of these characters. Hower clarifies that it is a harmless way to poke fun at the books favored pretentious artsy college boys.

While bro-lit is seen as a joke, it also sheds light on biases in defining quality classics. It often uplifts classical literature written white men and disregards the works of women or people of color. This meme serves to highlight the importance of exploring a diverse range of classics beyond those written straight white men.

The battle against bro-lit is primarily fought online, with social media platforms like BookTok and Bookstagram being hotspots for these lit-bros to thrive. Evan Ludwig, a male creator on BookTok, has encountered lit-bros both online and offline. He emphasizes the negative comments from these individuals when featuring books written women or Black authors. This meme has created a dilemma for Ludwig, as he refrains from making videos about his favorite books John Steinbeck and Ernest Hemingway for fear of being labeled a lit-bro.

While the bro-lit meme allows for some fun and light-hearted mocking, it is crucial to remember that great books can often be unfairly judged due to this classification. It is necessary to appreciate literature from a diverse range of authors and not confine oneself to the classics favored a certain demographic.

