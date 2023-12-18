Rising Concerns over Antisemitism Prompt Solidarity Gathering Ahead of Hanukkah

In response to the recent escalation of acts of antisemitism across the nation, members of the community gathered at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office to show support and stand in solidarity with the Jewish Community ahead of Hanukkah. The rise in antisemitic incidents has been linked to an attack Hamas, an Islamist organization, on the Jewish State of Israel.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar expressed his full support for the local Jewish community, particularly during the upcoming Hanukkah celebrations. Akshar emphasized the importance of ensuring their safety, stating that law enforcement is committed to doing everything possible to protect them.

Speaking at the gathering, Saul Hakim, President of Binghamton University’s Zionist Organization, highlighted the unity of the community in taking a stand against hate. He commended the efforts of law enforcement and elected officials in actively protecting Jewish students from intimidation and harassment.

Rabbi Levi Slonim of the Rohor Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life at Binghamton University encouraged those celebrating Hanukkah to reflect on the holiday’s message, particularly in the current climate. He reminded attendees of the significance of lighting the menorahs as a symbol of dispelling darkness with a little light.

Participants at the event emphasized the importance of reporting any instances of hate speech or antisemitic crimes to law enforcement. They encouraged swift action to tackle these issues and ensure the safety of the Jewish community.

The gathering also saw the presence of Lee Zeldin, a former Long Island Congressman and Republican Candidate for New York Governor, who joined the conference to demonstrate his support for the cause.

As concerns over antisemitism continue to grow nationwide, events like these serve as a reminder of the collective commitment to combating hate and fostering an inclusive and secure society for all.