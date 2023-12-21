PGA Tour Veteran Jon Rahm Joins LIV Golf

PGA Tour star Jon Rahm has announced his decision to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit, marking a significant shift in the golfing landscape. The move comes after a memorable battle with Brooks Koepka at the 2023 Masters Tournament, where Rahm emerged as the victor.

Rahm, a loyalist of the PGA Tour up until now, outperformed Koepka, who made the switch to LIV Golf due to financial security and past injuries. However, Koepka’s decision to join LIV Golf was validated when he secured a win at the 2023 PGA Championship.

The rivalry between Rahm and Koepka, both highly accomplished golfers with a combined total of seven major championships, will no longer unfold on the PGA Tour. Rahm’s announcement to join LIV Golf came during a live interview on FOX News, while Koepka expressed his support for the move.

The upcoming LIV Golf season will commence at Mayakoba in the first week of February, followed an event in Las Vegas taking place alongside the Super Bowl. Interestingly, this clashes with the Waste Management Phoenix Open, a PGA Tour staple that traditionally takes place in Rahm’s hometown.

Instead of participating in the Phoenix Open, Rahm and Koepka will engage in another thrilling showdown in a desert city, replicating their intense competition in Georgia last year. Golf enthusiasts can expect to witness more thrilling duels between these two talented players in the future.

The decision Rahm to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf marks a significant shift in the golfing landscape, with both tours competing to attract and retain top talent. Only time will tell how this new chapter in Rahm’s career unfolds and the impact it has on the golfing world.