Alfred “Shivy” Brooks Wins Atlanta School Board Election

In a surprising upset, Alfred “Shivy” Brooks has defeated incumbent Tamara Jones in the Atlanta school board runoff election, according to unofficial results. Brooks emerged as the winner after both candidates received nearly 50% of the vote in the general election. This victory makes Brooks, a current economics and government teacher at Charles Drew High School in Clayton County, the first active teacher to be elected to the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education.

Unofficial results from DeKalb and Fulton County show that Brooks had a significant lead, receiving approximately 65% of the vote. In DeKalb, Brooks won with 1,561 votes, representing almost 72%, while Jones received 608 votes, or 28%. In Fulton County, with 114 out of 182 precincts reporting, Brooks secured a commanding lead with 5,593 votes, representing nearly 66% of the vote, compared to Jones’ 2,885 votes, or 34%.

Alfred “Shivy” Brooks has faced his share of personal tragedy, as his son, Bryce Brooks, tragically lost his life earlier this year while trying to save children from drowning. Bryce attended Atlanta Public Schools and was a junior at Maynard Jackson High School.

During his campaign, Brooks garnered endorsements from notable figures such as former Atlanta mayor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Andrew Young; former state senator Jason Carter, who is also the grandson of former president Jimmy Carter; and Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman. Additionally, several Atlanta City Council members endorsed his candidacy.

Tamara Jones had served on the school board for the past two years and had received endorsements from Atlanta City Councilmember Alex Wan, state representatives Saira Draper and Nan Orrock, as well as various community leaders.

The outcome of this election is significant not only because of Brooks’ status as the first active teacher elected to the Atlanta school board, but also because it signifies a shift and potential need for change within the education system in the city.