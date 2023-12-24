Brooklyn Store Still Awaits Gratuity for Selling Multiple $10 Million Lottery Tickets

Summary: A Brooklyn gas station has yet to receive a tip from the winner of two $10 million lottery tickets purchased at their store. Despite the significant windfalls, the lucky winner has not shared any of his wealth with the staff at H&A Gas & Convenience. The manager hopes that the customer will return to show gratitude but has yet to see him. However, the gas station has seen an increase in business and popularity since the wins, with customers flocking to the “lucky store” hoping for their own stroke of luck.

Title: Fortunate Brooklyn Winner Neglects to Show Generosity to Lottery Seller

A Brooklyn gas station stands waiting as the recipient of the appreciation and generosity of a multimillionaire customer who purchased two $10 million lottery tickets from their establishment. H&A Gas & Convenience in Flatbush has seen Wayne Murray win big not once, but twice, and has received no token of gratitude. Despite the streak of luck, the winner has not shared his newfound wealth with the gas station staff. The manager, Asim, remains hopeful that the customer might return to show his gratitude but has yet to see him since the most recent win.

Interestingly, H&A Gas & Convenience has experienced an upswing in business and popularity since the two incredible wins. The gas station has become known as the “lucky store,” attracting new customers who believe it is the source of good fortune. As a result, the business has seen an influx of new faces and an increase in gasoline sales.

Wayne Murray, who won $10 million in the Black Titanium game in August 2022 and another $10 million in the New York Lottery’s 200X scratch-off game, found himself in the spotlight. However, Murray has chosen to remain discreet and elusive, not seeking attention for his massive windfalls. He now roams the streets of the Big Apple in style, driving a brand-new 2024 Range Rover SV worth at least $209,000.

Despite the lack of appreciation shown to the gas station staff, Murray remains a regular customer at H&A Gas & Convenience. The store clerk, Hassan Nabil, describes him as an ordinary and down-to-earth person who continues to play the lottery simply because he enjoys it.

While the odds of winning each individual game are astonishingly low, the exact odds of winning both of these games consecutively are unknown. However, the gas station has earned no bonus from the state for selling the winning tickets. Unless Wayne Murray decides to share his winnings out of his own pocket, the gas station will not be receiving any portion of his millions.