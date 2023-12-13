Hollywood Actor Andre Braugher Passes Away at 61

Manila, Philippines – The world mourns the loss of Hollywood actor Andre Braugher, who sadly passed away at the age of 61. Known for his remarkable performances in hit TV shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on Street, Braugher’s death has left a void in the entertainment industry.

The sad news was confirmed Braugher’s representative, Jennifer Allen, to US entertainment media Variety and PEOPLE. While the actor’s passing was attributed to a recent illness, the specific details regarding his condition were not disclosed.

Tributes poured in from Braugher’s colleagues, with Teddy Crews, his co-star in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, expressing his grief on Instagram. Remembering their time together, Crews wrote, “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you, and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon.”

Throughout his career spanning more than three decades, Braugher received recognition for his exceptional acting abilities. His remarkable performances garnered him a total of 11 Emmy nominations, of which he won two for his roles in Homicide: Life on Street and Thief.

Braugher became a household name for his portrayal of Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on Street, which spanned seven seasons. He also captivated audiences with his portrayal of Captain Ray Holt in the beloved series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which lasted eight seasons. Additionally, he showcased his versatile acting skills in films and other TV shows, including City of Angels, Men of a Certain Age, The Mist, Salt, and Poseidon.

Survived his wife, Ami Brabson, who also acted alongside him in Homicide: Life on Street, Braugher leaves behind a loving family. Together, they have raised three children and will continue to cherish the legacy he has left behind.

Andre Braugher will be remembered as a talented actor who brought characters to life with his exceptional performances. His contributions to the entertainment industry will not be forgotten, and his presence will be sorely missed.