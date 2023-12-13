Beloved Actor Andre Braugher Remembered Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast and Industry Colleagues

The untimely passing of esteemed actor Andre Braugher has left the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the entertainment industry at large mourning the loss of a remarkable talent. Tributes poured in for Braugher, who died at the age of 61 after a brief illness.

Terry Crews, who portrayed Terry Jeffords on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, took to Instagram to express his grief and pay homage to his late co-star. In a heartfelt post, Crews reflected on the privilege of knowing Braugher, sharing laughter, and witnessing his irreplaceable talent for eight glorious years. “You showed me what a life well-lived looked like,” Crews wrote.

Chelsea Peretti, known for her role as Gina Linetti on the hit comedy series, shared a cherished photo of Braugher on her Instagram. Peretti fondly remembered their conversations, often finding herself blocking his doorway, and the incredible opportunity to work alongside him as his sidekick.

Joe Lo Truglio, who portrayed Charles Boyle on the show, highlighted Braugher’s dedication to his family during their time on set. Lo Truglio praised Braugher’s deep love for his wife Ami and their three boys, reminiscing about how he would fly back from shooting every weekend to be with them. He emphasized that Braugher not only excelled as an actor but was also exceptionally proud of his most significant role as a devoted family man.

Marc Evan Jackson, who played Braugher’s husband on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, shared a poignant photo of the duo. Meanwhile, fellow cast member Joel McKinnon Miller expressed his condolences to Braugher’s family and friends and all those fortunate enough to have worked alongside him.

The tragedy was felt beyond the Brooklyn Nine-Nine set, with acclaimed actor Jeffrey Wright remembering the first time he saw Braugher’s extraordinary talent onstage in the early 1990s. Wright praised Braugher’s powerful presence and undeniable skill, referring to him as a “different level” performer.

Questlove, bandleader and drummer of The Roots, spoke of Braugher’s status as one of his favorite character actors. Questlove expressed his sadness for Braugher’s loved ones, family, friends, and the legions of fans who admired his work.

The passing of Andre Braugher leaves behind an irreplaceable void in the entertainment industry. His legacy as a highly respected actor, dedicated family man, and beloved colleague will continue to inspire and resonate for years to come.