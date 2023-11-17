A Brave Farewell: Remembering Casey McIntyre and Her Courageous Battle Against Ovarian Cancer

Casey McIntyre, a brave Brooklyn mom, captured the hearts of her followers with a heartfelt social media post announcing her own death. Tragically, just days after sharing her courageous message, Casey passed away on November 12 at her home in New York. While her departure left her loved ones and fans heartbroken, her legacy of strength and love remains.

Casey’s Instagram post featured cherished photographs of her husband and two children, accompanied a poignant message addressing her friends: “A note to my friends: if you’re reading this, it means I have passed away. I’m so sorry, it’s horses*** and we both know it. The cause was a recurrence of my previously diagnosed stage four ovarian cancer.”

Despite her battle with cancer, Casey carried an immense love within her heart for those around her. In her own words, “I loved each and every one of you with my whole heart and I promise you, I knew how deeply I was loved.” Casey also expressed gratitude for the five magical months she spent with her family and friends during home hospice in Virginia, Rhode Island, and New York.

Although Casey’s life was sadly cut short, her husband Gregory shared some of the things she loved and valued. From their daughter Grace to whales, ice cream, close friends, beach days, and her immediate family, Casey’s joy radiated through her passions. Gregory concluded his tribute acknowledging the great challenge of living without her presence: “I don’t know how we will do it without you, but we will.”

To honor Casey’s memory, a memorial service and debt jubilee will be held at the Prospect Park Boathouse on Saturday, December 2nd. The event aims to anonymously purchase and forgive medical debt, symbolizing the impact Casey had on the lives she touched.

Casey, a former publisher at Razorbill, touched countless lives through her work in the publishing industry, launching the careers of notable authors such as Richelle Mead and Marie Lu. Her love for literature and dedication to her profession resonated with many.

Casey McIntyre’s battle against ovarian cancer may have come to an end, but her unwavering courage and love continue to inspire others. She leaves behind a profound legacy that reminds us all to cherish each day and the connections we make along the way.

