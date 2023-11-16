Brooklyn Woman’s Heartbreaking Social Media Post Touches Thousands

A touching Instagram post written a young mother from Brooklyn has resonated with thousands of people online. Casey McIntyre, a 38-year-old publisher at Razorbill, shared her heartbreaking story with friends and family before she passed away from ovarian cancer. In the post, she expressed her gratitude and love for those close to her, emphasizing how deeply she felt their love in return.

McIntyre’s Instagram post was accompanied a series of photos capturing happy moments with loved ones, particularly her husband, Andrew Gregory, and their 18-month-old daughter, Grace. The post, unfortunately, was cut short due to McIntyre’s declining health.

Her husband, Andrew Gregory, expressed his grief at not being able to see the list of things that brought her comfort and joy throughout her life. He imagined that the list would have included their daughter Grace, as well as other things like whales, ice cream, and reading books on vacation.

Since the post went viral, it has received an outpouring of support from thousands of people, who have left touching comments and expressed their condolences. McIntyre’s husband, Gregory, shared an obituary on her Instagram page, describing her as a beloved family woman and an “inveterate New Yorker.” McIntyre was known for her love of publishing books and her ability to see herself in every child engrossed in their favorite book.

Born in Upper Manhattan and raised in Tenafly, New Jersey, McIntyre attended Agnes Scott College in Georgia before marrying Gregory in 2015. She was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2019 while undergoing in vitro fertilization treatment. McIntyre’s story serves as a reminder of the challenges that women face and the strength they possess.

A memorial service has been scheduled for December 2nd at the Prospect Park Boathouse to celebrate McIntyre’s life. In memory of her, mourners have been encouraged to anonymously donate and forgive medical debt through the charity RIP Medical Debt, with over $44,000 already raised.

