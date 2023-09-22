Brooklyn Beckham Monetizes Instagram Career With Avocado Oil Cake

Brooklyn Beckham, son of famous couple David and Victoria Beckham, has found a way to monetize his controversial career on Instagram. The 24-year-old model and photographer recently showcased his cake-making skills on the social media platform, using trendy avocado oil as one of the key ingredients. In doing so, Beckham also slyly promoted bottles of the $20 avocado oil, a product his mother, Victoria Beckham, reportedly loves.

Avocado oil, derived from the fruit of the avocado tree, has gained popularity in recent years for its health benefits and culinary uses. It is known for its high smoke point, making it suitable for both cooking and baking. The oil is also rich in monounsaturated fats, which are believed to have various health benefits, including improving heart health and reducing inflammation.

By incorporating avocado oil into his cake recipe, Beckham tapped into the growing trend of healthy and innovative cooking. His choice of avocado oil not only aligned with his own personal interests but also allowed him to cash in on the marketing potential of the product.

While some may argue that Beckham’s use of Instagram for self-promotion is controversial, it is undeniably a lucrative strategy. With over 30 million followers on the platform, Beckham has attracted a large audience who are interested in his lifestyle and creative endeavors. Leveraging his social media presence to endorse products, such as avocado oil, allows him to generate income while doing what he enjoys.

