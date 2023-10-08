Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham Reportedly in Talks with Netflix for Reality Show

Brooklyn Beckham, the son of former footballer David Beckham, and his wife Nicola Peltz are rumored to be discussing the creation of a fly-on-the-wall reality show with Netflix. The couple, both in their twenties, are said to be collaborating closely with the streaming giant to bring their show to life, according to The Daily Mirror. Unlike other reality shows involving famous families, this series would focus solely on Brooklyn and Nicola and their journey in building their own brand.

An insider revealed, “Brooklyn and Nicola are eager to showcase the reality of their relationship beyond the headlines. They want to establish themselves as their own brand, similar to a millennial version of Posh and Becks.” The couple is currently exploring various options, with Netflix executives already expressing their interest in the project.

Last year, Brooklyn hinted at plans for a reality series, praising his wife’s sense of humor and their playful dynamic. He mentioned that they often joke around and poke fun at each other, and he believes that their dynamic would make for entertaining television. Additionally, Brooklyn mentioned his desire to have multiple TV shows and even open a pub in Los Angeles, as he feels that the city is in need of a traditional British pub.

Brooklyn and Nicola embarked on their relationship in October 2019 and got engaged less than a year later, eventually tying the knot in April of last year.

