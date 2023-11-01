Bradley Cooper Comes to the Rescue After Brooke Shields Suffers Seizure

Brooke Shields recently opened up about a frightening experience she had in September when she suffered a seizure while waiting for a table at a restaurant in New York City. However, what made her story even more surprising was that none other than Bradley Cooper came to her aid during the incident.

According to Shields, two women she didn’t know approached her when suddenly everything started going black. She then found herself experiencing a grand mal seizure, frothing at the mouth and feeling completely disoriented. Fortunately, Cooper was there to provide support.

“The next thing I remember, I’m being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on. And Bradley Cooper is sitting next to me holding my hand,” Shields recounted. “I couldn’t really get any words out, but I thought to myself, ‘This is what death must be like.’ It was odd and surreal, looking at my hand and seeing Bradley Cooper’s hand holding mine.”

Initially, the restaurant had tried to contact Shields’ husband, Chris Henchy, but he was not available at the time. Lindsay, one of the assistants, then reached out to Cooper as he happened to be in the nearby vicinity.

“His assistant called Bradley and said, ‘Brooke’s on the ground. Chris isn’t around. Go get her,'” Shields explained. “And he came, somebody called the ambulance, and then it was like, I walked in with Jesus.”

Shields later revealed that her seizure was triggered low sodium levels due to excessive water consumption. She explained that she had been drinking more water than usual because she felt dehydrated from her busy schedule of singing, performing, and podcasting. Doctors advised her to increase her salt intake, a piece of advice she plans to follow.

As Shields shared her story, Cooper’s latest project, “Maestro,” was premiering to critical acclaim and instant Oscar buzz at the Venice Film Festival. Though he was unable to attend the event due to ongoing strikes, his heroic act didn’t go unnoticed.

