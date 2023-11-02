Bradley Cooper’s Real-Life Heroism: A Tale of Friendship and Rescue

In a heartwarming revelation during her Glamour 2023 Women of the Year interview, Brooke Shields shared a surprising story about actor Bradley Cooper extending his heroism beyond the silver screen. Shields recounted how Cooper came to her rescue during a terrifying grand mal seizure incident that occurred before her one-woman show, Previously Owned Brooke Shields, at New York City’s Café Carlyle.

Unaware of her dangerously low sodium levels due to excessive water consumption, Shields found herself in a vulnerable state as she waited for an Uber. Suddenly, she began exhibiting strange behavior, causing concern among her companions. After inexplicably leaving the venue, Shields eventually returned, only to succumb to the seizure moments later.

Shields described the harrowing experience of losing consciousness and hitting a wall, with Cooper unexpectedly her side when she regained awareness. Rather than a figment of her imagination, it was the truth – Bradley Cooper was indeed sitting next to her, holding her hand in the ambulance.

Their friendship, forged during their collaboration on the 2008 film Midnight Meat Train, proved instrumental in this instance. When Shields’ husband couldn’t be located immediately, Cooper’s assistant was called, who then informed the actor. Luckily, Cooper happened to be in close proximity to the venue, allowing him to rush to Shields’ aid.

Arriving at the hospital, doctors diagnosed Shields with hyponatremia, a condition caused excessive water intake leading to dangerously low sodium levels and potentially triggering a seizure. Their unusual solution? Eat potato chips every day.

This unexpected turn of events highlights the genuine care and friendship shared between Shields and Cooper. Cooper’s immediate response and presence during Shields’ time of need demonstrate the true character of a hero, both in reel life and real life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who is Brooke Shields?

Brooke Shields is an American actress and model who has had a successful career in both film and television. She gained prominence in the 1980s through her roles in movies such as “The Blue Lagoon” and “Endless Love.”

What is a grand mal seizure?

A grand mal seizure, also known as a generalized tonic-clonic seizure, is a type of seizure that involves loss of consciousness and convulsions affecting the entire body. It is the most common and well-known type of seizure.

What is hyponatremia?

Hyponatremia is a medical condition characterized dangerously low levels of sodium in the blood. This condition can occur when the body’s sodium levels become depleted due to excessive water intake or other underlying health issues.

What is the movie “Midnight Meat Train” about?

“Midnight Meat Train” is a 2008 horror film based on a short story Clive Barker. The movie follows a photographer who becomes obsessed with uncovering a dark secret involving a mysterious serial killer operating in the New York City subway system.

Sources:

– Glamour Magazine: [www.glamour.com](www.glamour.com)