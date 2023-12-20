Celebrities Share their Unique Holiday Traditions

Celebrities are known for their extravagant lifestyles and it turns out their holiday traditions are no different. From matching pajamas to feasts filled with seafood, these stars have found unique ways to celebrate the festive season.

Chrissy Metz and Brooke Burke are two celebrities who go all out on Christmas Eve. Metz shared that in her family, they have a tradition of opening one present on Christmas Eve, which always turns out to be pajamas. While it may be challenging to find matching pajamas for 15 people, Metz enjoys the tradition. On the other hand, Burke and her family take it a step further wearing special onesies on Christmas Eve.

For Burke, this holiday season is a special one as she recently got engaged to Scott Rigsby. The couple is building a house in Arizona and are trying to combine their individual holiday traditions while creating new ones as well.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks also celebrates both Christmas and Hanukkah. While her family is Jewish, they still have a Christmas tree and celebrate Christmas as a holiday tradition. It’s a time for them to come together as a family.

Baking is a popular activity during the holidays, and NFL superstars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, excels in making sweets. She bakes cinnamon rolls, a sugary treat that she loves. Although she admits she’s not a great cook, baking is something she enjoys.

Katharine McPhee, who recently became a mother, is looking forward to starting new traditions with her 2-year-old son. She wants to teach him about giving back through baking cookies and sending them to special places. In the future, she plans to take him volunteering during the holidays as well.

Some celebrities opt for savory dishes instead. Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice take part in the Feast of the Seven Fishes, a tradition from Southern Italy consisting of seven different seafood dishes. Sorrentino is hosting the feast this year and promises it will be a memorable event.

These unique holiday traditions show that celebrities, just like regular families, cherish the festive season and find joy in their own special ways. Whether it’s through matching pajamas, baking treats, or indulging in a seafood feast, these stars create lasting memories with loved ones.