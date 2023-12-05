Harry Brook Takes a Digital Detox to Protect Mental Health and Improve Performance

England cricketer Harry Brook has taken a proactive step to protect his mental health and improve his performance on the pitch deleting social media apps from his phone. After experiencing a successful start in international cricket, the 24-year-old faced criticism and negativity during the 50-over World Cup, where he struggled, averaging 28.16.

Brook recognized the negative impact that social media could have on his mental well-being and decided to remove these distractions from his life. By doing so, he believes that he can focus better on his game and maintain a positive mindset. He stated, “I haven’t really seen any negativity, I think that’s helped my game, helped my mental health and everything to be off social media and seeing all the negativity that brings.”

The young cricketer made a brave decision to step away from social media and entrusted his management team to handle his accounts. This allows him to concentrate on his performances on the pitch and alleviate unnecessary stress that can arise from online interactions.

Brook’s decision to delete social media apps follows his previous experience in the Indian Premier League, where he faced online abuse after making a controversial comment. Reflecting on that moment, he admitted, “I was an idiot and I said that stupid thing in an interview which I regret a little bit.” He also mentioned that the monotony of being confined to hotel rooms during the tournament led to aimless scrolling, exposing him to unwanted comments and negativity.

With his sights set firmly on improving his game, Brook has taken control of his digital presence, allowing him to give his undivided attention to his cricket career. As he pursues opportunities in the upcoming IPL auction and prepares for a demanding schedule that includes the ongoing white-ball tour in West Indies and a Test series in India, Brook is determined to make the most of his time on and off the pitch.