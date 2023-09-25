Brisbane Fullback Reece Walsh Sends Message of Support to Penrith’s Jarome Luai

Brisbane Broncos fullback Reece Walsh has opened up about sending a message of support to Penrith Panthers player Jarome Luai during this year’s State of Origin series. Despite their confrontations on the field during the Origin series, Walsh expressed nothing but respect for Luai and reached out to him to see how he was doing and to wish him the best. Both players are young fathers, and Walsh was saddened the targeting of Luai on social media after the series.

In a heartwarming response, Walsh emphasized that rugby league players are normal people with families to go home to after the game. He stated, “When I leave here and go back to my daughter, she doesn’t know what game I have lost. She just cares if she is getting chicken nuggets.” Walsh further mentioned that Luai is the type of player he would relish going into battle alongside, highlighting Luai’s courage and his ability to play with his heart on his sleeve.

Walsh and Luai’s on-field clashes during the Origin series drew attention, with headbutts and send-offs resulting in fines for both players. However, Walsh stated that Luai doesn’t get under his skin and that he finds it fun to go up against him in battles. Both players share common traits in their explosive and passionate style of play. Walsh acknowledged that Luai draws attention to the game and praised his accomplishments, stating that he has won the last two competitions and puts bums on seats.

It is heartening to see players supporting each other off the field, emphasizing the importance of empathy and understanding. The Broncos and Panthers will face off in Sunday’s NRL grand final, and both teams will be hoping for a match free of any confrontations between Walsh and Luai.

Sources:

– Source Article