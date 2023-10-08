Denver Broncos Look to Reset 2023 Season with Win over New York Jets

The Denver Broncos are eager to secure a back-to-back win and potentially reset their 2023 season with a victory at home against the New York Jets in Week 5. This game holds significant importance for the Broncos, as losing would put them in a difficult position for the upcoming challenging part of their schedule.

One notable aspect of the game is the stunning appearance of the field. The Broncos franchise has brought back the old school ‘D’ style logo, accompanied an all-white endzone coloring. This aesthetic choice has garnered praise for its beauty and will undoubtedly add to the excitement of the game.

Adding to the motivation for the Broncos is the fact that Jets’ head coach Nathaniel Hackett, formerly an assistant coach for the Broncos, sees this match as an opportunity for revenge. Hackett, along with his squad, aims to prove themselves in light of some comments made Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton about the 2022 Broncos during the offseason.

To catch the game, viewers can tune in on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time. The game will take place at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. It will be broadcasted on Channel 7 Denver or CBS, and online streaming will be available on YouTube TV with NFL Sunday Ticket.

The game will be commentated Andrew Catalon as the play-by-play announcer, with Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan as analysts, and AJ Ross providing sideline reporting. Local radio coverage will be on KOA – 850 AM & 94.1 FM, with Dave Logan as the play-by-play announcer, Rick Lewis as the analyst, and Susie Wargin reporting from the sideline. The national radio coverage will be provided Sports USA, with Larry Kahn as the play-by-play announcer and Stephen Gostkowski as the analyst.

It is important for Broncos fans to check their local CBS station on TV to ensure that they have access to the game. The Broncos-Jets game will be available in regions where the CBS station is broadcasting in blue on the full map.

