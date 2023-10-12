Denver Broncos Aim to Break Losing Streak against Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos are gearing up to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. However, the odds are stacked against them, as they have failed to beat the Chiefs in their last 15 encounters. As they prepare for their 16th matchup, the Broncos’ main focus will be on their defense.

Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph expressed his frustration with the team’s run defense, emphasizing that if Patrick Mahomes doesn’t need to rely on throwing the ball to win, it will be a difficult night for Denver. Joseph acknowledged the challenges of the league and stressed the importance of improving weekly. Despite the setbacks, he is determined to fix the issues and ensure that the defense performs at its best.

For the Broncos to have any chance of winning, their defense needs to play exceptionally well. They must apply pressure on Mahomes and shut down the Chiefs’ running game. By keeping the score low, they can give quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ offense an opportunity to compete and potentially secure a victory in Arrowhead Stadium.

The game is scheduled for Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 6:15 PM Mile High time. It will be broadcasted on Prime Video, with Al Michaels serving as the play-by-play announcer, alongside analyst Kirk Herbstreit and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung. Local radio coverage will be provided KOA – 850 AM & 94.1 FM, featuring Dave Logan as the play-by-play commentator, Rick Lewis as the analyst, and Susie Wargin on the sidelines. Westwood One will handle the national radio broadcast, with Ian Eagle as the play-by-play announcer and Devin McCourty serving as the analyst.

Unfortunately, the Broncos will face the Chiefs while dealing with injuries. The status of players such as Frank Clark, who is sidelined due to illness, and D.J. Jones, recovering from a knee injury, remains uncertain.

In conclusion, the Denver Broncos face an uphill battle against the Kansas City Chiefs in their quest to end their 15-game losing streak. The key to victory lies in their defense, which must step up to contain Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense. If they succeed, the Broncos may have an opportunity to secure a long-awaited win.

