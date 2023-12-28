Broncos Bench Russell Wilson, Turning to Backup Jarrett Stidham for Final Two Games

The Broncos have made a surprising decision to bench quarterback Russell Wilson for the final two games of the season. While the team insists it is meant to provide an offensive “spark,” it’s hard to ignore the implications for Wilson’s future with the organization. Wilson had recently avoided questions about his future in Denver beyond 2023, and an injury in these final games would have prevented the Broncos from easily releasing him after the season.

Head coach Sean Payton emphasized that the move was driven the desire to win and the belief that backup Jarrett Stidham gives the team the best chance to do so. Payton expressed excitement to see Stidham in action and reaffirmed that the decision was not influenced Wilson’s contract situation.

According to reports, Wilson is expecting to be cut in March, and the Broncos had reached out to his representatives in late October about deferring the injury guarantee trigger date for 2025. Wilson’s contract is a hefty $245 million deal, and with a $37 million guarantee for 2025, it seems that the Broncos may be considering a reset at the quarterback position.

While it is possible for the Broncos to move on from Wilson after the 2023 season, the financial implications may not be significant in the short term. Wilson’s entire 2025 salary will be guaranteed if he remains on the roster at the start of the next league year. Denver could release him outright, but it would result in a loss of $49.6 million in 2024. Designating him a post-June 1 release would save the Broncos money beyond 2024, but they would not see immediate savings.

Trading Wilson is another option, but it would come with financial implications as well. A trade before June 1 would result in a loss of $32.6 million against the 2024 salary cap. Waiting until after June 1 would save $17 million, but it would also require finding a trade partner well after the start of free agency.

In addition to contract considerations, Wilson’s health for the remainder of the season is a factor. Injured players cannot be released without a negotiated injury settlement, explaining the Broncos’ decision to bench Wilson for the final two games.

It seems that the Broncos’ decision to bench Wilson goes beyond providing a spark on offense. Speculation about his future in Denver and the financial implications of his contract suggest that a reset at the quarterback position may be in the works.