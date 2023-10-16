Social Media Influencers and High-Value Possessions: A Risky Combination

Social media influencers and high-net-worth individuals are putting themselves at risk flaunting their expensive possessions on social media platforms. This warning was issued experts at the “Unlocking the Potential Opportunities of a High-net-worth Customer Base” panel during Broker Expo.

Not only influencers and celebrities like footballers are under threat, but also other individuals with significant wealth. Stuart Bromley, head of personal lines underwriting at GrovesJohnWestrup Private Clients, highlighted the longstanding concern surrounding footballers, who are often young and have substantial wealth.

The risks associated with displaying high-value possessions on social media are manifold. By showcasing their expensive belongings, individuals make themselves attractive targets for criminals who track such posts. Moreover, posting about possessions when away from home can provide would-be thieves with information about an individual’s whereabouts, making them vulnerable to burglaries and other crimes.

The dangers are not limited to physical risks alone. Social media influencers and high-net-worth individuals can also become targets for cybercriminals. By publicly sharing details about their luxurious lifestyle, individuals inadvertently expose themselves to potential scams and frauds.

To mitigate these risks, experts advise individuals to be cautious about the information they disclose on social media. It is crucial to refrain from showcasing high-value possessions or disclosing exact locations when away from home. Employing privacy settings and being aware of who can access personal information are also important measures to take.

In conclusion, prudently managing their social media presence and being aware of the risks involved, both influencers and high-net-worth individuals can safeguard themselves and their possessions from potential threats.

