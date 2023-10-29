A Gym Teacher’s Accidental Journey to TikTok Fame

A gym teacher in Brockton, Steven Fortes, discovered the secret formula for growing a social media platform completely accident. His unexpected rise to fame on TikTok began with a simple intention of connecting with his students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout his 26-year teaching career, Fortes had always been passionate about music and performed as a DJ on weekends. He decided to leverage his talents to engage his students, using TikTok as a tool. Little did he know that this decision would lead to something much bigger.

Fortes’s viral breakthrough on TikTok happened with a remix of Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind,” featuring lyrics about Brockton. The video gained immense traction, quickly accumulating over 32,000 views and garnering 12,000 followers.

What made this even more extraordinary was the fact that Fortes had uploaded the same video to YouTube ten years ago, where it only managed to accumulate around 38,000 views over a decade. The sudden surge in popularity on TikTok within a matter of days astounded him.

While Fortes didn’t join TikTok with the intention of gaining fame, he found joy in connecting with his students beyond the confines of a computer screen. In addition to using TikTok as an educational tool, he also shares his DJ mixes and hosts live sessions where he spins his tracks. This feature allows TikTok users with over 1,000 followers to engage with their audience in real-time, receiving monetary gifts as they perform.

Reflecting on his newfound success, Fortes expressed his gratitude for being able to get paid for doing what he loves. He hopes to continue expanding his reach and inspire children of all ages to pursue their passions while staying true to themselves.

