A Survey Reveals High Demand for Televised Sports, Despite Cost and Content Discovery Challenges

A recently conducted global survey of 2,500 adult sports fans across eight major markets has shed light on the ongoing demand for televised sports content. Altman Solon, a leading TMT strategy consulting firm, has revealed that a significant majority of sports fans express a desire for more sports video content, whether it be available through traditional television or streaming platforms.

According to the findings of the 2023 Global Sports Media Survey, conducted Altman Solon, 56% of adult sports fans would readily consume additional sports content if it were more easily accessible. However, the survey also uncovered the challenges that fans face when trying to access such content. The fragmented nature of the sports video market, with multiple channels and streaming platforms offering content, often leads to confusion and difficulty in finding the desired programming.

David Dellea, Director at Altman Solon, remarked on this paradoxical trend, stating, “It seems counter-intuitive that the answer to the glut of sports content is more sports content, but sports fans are hungry for more.” Dellea also identified two key obstacles that hinder fans from accessing televised sports: affordability and content discovery.

While additional subscriptions may strain fans’ budgets, the complex landscape of channels and platforms adds another layer of complexity. In light of these obstacles, Altman Solon suggests that some form of industry consolidation is likely to occur in the future. This could take the form of audience aggregation or content democratization, aimed at addressing the concerns of both the industry and fans.

In addition to the survey results, Altman Solon consulted 150 top sports executives to gather insights for their report. The executives emphasized the need for solutions to the challenges faced consumers in accessing sports content. Facilitating content aggregation, improving content promotion, and fostering flexible pricing were identified as key strategies to enhance global access to sports content.

Furthermore, the report also highlights a shift in the way fans engage with sports. Over half of the executives surveyed expect a transition towards a more fluid and athlete-driven fandom, with fans making decisions based on athletes’ on-field performance and off-field personalities or social media presence.

As sports consumption continues to evolve, the desire for more televised sports remains strong. However, overcoming the barriers of cost and content discovery will be paramount in ensuring that sports fans worldwide can readily access the programming they desire.

