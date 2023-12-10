Lenawee County Residents Face Unexpected Tax Increase due to Administrative Error

Lenawee County residents in the Britton-Deerfield School District were shocked to discover that they are now required to pay double their normal winter tax bill. The increase is a result of a section on the 2022 Britton Schools tax document not being filled out correctly.

The tax in question is an annual winter bond that was approved voters back in 2006. However, due to a clerical error last year, some residents were not charged the tax. To rectify the mistake, residents are now being asked to make up for the unpaid tax from the previous year.

Superintendent Stacy Johnson, although listed as the preparer of the tax document, denies any fault on her part. She claims that the document she received had blank lines and highlighted areas that indicated potential questions or issues, but these were not resolved in a timely manner.

This unexpected tax increase has placed a heavy financial burden on many residents who were not anticipating such a significant bill. Single father Greg Gaw, for instance, expressed his frustration, stating that he could have better prepared for the increase if there had been prior warning.

Superintendent Johnson acknowledges the impact this situation has on residents and has been in communication with the district to explore possible solutions. The district is seeking assistance from experts in order to support the affected individuals.

It is important to note that efforts were made to contact the Lenawee County Tax Equalization Department for additional information, but a response is still pending.

This unforeseen tax increase highlights the consequences of administrative errors and the financial strain it can place on individuals. The incident serves as a reminder for proper diligence in paperwork and thorough checks to avoid such situations in the future.