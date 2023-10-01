Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer Continue to Dominate with Viral Bikini Photos

Summarized Article:

UFC octagon girls, Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer, have once again taken the internet storm with their latest viral bikini photos on Instagram. These two women have become synonymous with UFC and are known for their ability to give the audience what they want. While they were initially made famous UFC President Dana White, they have managed to build massive followings on Instagram – Celeste boasting 3.1 million followers and Palmer with a respectable 1.1 million. Both women have remained relevant in the industry for several years, which is impressive considering the short-lived fame of many Instagram models. Despite the end of summer, Celeste and Palmer show no signs of slowing down and will continue to produce engaging content for their fans.

– Octagon girls: Women hired the UFC to carry promotional cards around the octagon between rounds of a fight.

– Viral content: Content, such as photos or videos, that spreads rapidly and widely on the internet.

Sources: The article is inspired "Videos OutKick" and "Al Powers/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images".