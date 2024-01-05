Brittany Mahomes Faces Criticism Over Tipping Incident

Summary: A former server at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, Jessica O’Connor, has exposed Brittany Mahomes for not tipping during her stay at the hotel. O’Connor recounts how Mahomes and her friends received over $100 worth of service without leaving any tip. Mahomes has chosen to remain silent about the incident, further tarnishing her reputation within the NFL.

In a recent TikTok video, Jessica O’Connor sheds light on an incident involving Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes. O’Connor, who served Mahomes during her pre-wedding shopping trip, reveals that Mahomes did not leave a single dollar as a tip for any of the servers who attended to her and her friends.

O’Connor narrates an example where Mahomes and her friends consumed food and beverages at the hotel without leaving a tip. “It’s important to see how famous people interact with regular folk,” O’Connor emphasizes, suggesting that the way they treat others speaks volumes about their character.

Despite the viral TikTok video, Mahomes and her representatives have chosen not to comment on the incident, which took place several years ago. This lack of response has further contributed to Mahomes’ unpopularity within the NFL community.

In an attempt to improve her public image, Mahomes has sought solace in her friendship with pop star Taylor Swift. Both women share a common connection as significant others of members of the Kansas City Chiefs. While Mahomes is married to Patrick, Swift is currently dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

However, incidents similar to the one shared O’Connor continue to surface, raising questions about Mahomes’ character and approachability. The question remains: will Mahomes address this latest attempt to tarnish her reputation, or will she choose to ignore it?

While the TikTok video may have negatively impacted Brittany Mahomes’ image, it is important to remember that everyone has the opportunity to grow and change. Only time will tell if Mahomes will address these allegations, or if she will continue to face criticism for her behavior.