Brittany Mahomes Addresses Increase in Negative Comments, Enjoys Friendship with Taylor Swift

Brittany Mahomes recently spoke out about the rise in negative comments directed towards her on social media. Expressing her frustration, Mahomes took to Instagram Stories to address “rude a– people” who have been targeting her. While she did not specify the nature of these comments or who they were coming from, Mahomes made it clear that she was tired of the negativity.

In recent times, Mahomes has been increasingly seen in the company of pop star Taylor Swift. The two have been spotted together at Kansas City Chiefs games, enthusiastically cheering on the team. Mahomes, who is married to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been a dedicated supporter of her husband and the Chiefs, often seen with their children on the sidelines.

However, this year, Mahomes has formed a friendship with Taylor Swift, who is also present to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a Chiefs player. Swift and Mahomes have been seen enjoying each other’s company, sharing hugs, and celebrating Chiefs touchdowns with unique handshakes they created together.

Earlier speculations suggested that Mahomes might be upset about Swift receiving the spotlight, but it seems that the two have formed a genuine bond. In an August Q&A session on Instagram, Mahomes made it clear that she does not care about the opinions of people who don’t even know her.

As Mahomes addresses the increase in negative comments, she continues to enjoy her friendship with Taylor Swift and support her husband’s journey to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to the playoffs and Super Bowl contention.

(Source: Fox News)