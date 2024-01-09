Taylor Swift Enjoys Night Out with Brittany Mahomes in Los Angeles

Summary: Taylor Swift was spotted in Beverly Hills enjoying a night out with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two have become close friends after bonding over their partners’ football games and have been seen attending games together at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift and Mahomes were joined Lindsay Bell, wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, for a girls’ night out.

Taylor Swift, known for her close friendships with celebrities, was seen out and about in Beverly Hills with her friend Brittany Mahomes. The two have struck up a close friendship after bonding over their partners’ football games. Swift has been a frequent attendee at Kansas City Chiefs games, often sitting in the VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has also been a regular at the games with her children.

The duo’s friendship has grown over the past few months, with the two couples going out to dinner together and introducing each other to their respective friend groups. Both Swift and Mahomes have been supportive of their partners’ busy schedules, understanding the demands of being an NFL player.

During their night out, Swift was dressed in a stunning black mini dress, paired with knee-high black boots. Mahomes also embraced the dark theme, wearing a stylish long-sleeved black top and black boots, along with a high-waisted Gucci skirt. Lindsay Bell, who is married to Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, joined them and showcased her baby bump in a smart cream outfit, complemented a black leather jacket.

While Travis Kelce, Swift’s partner, is away for the Kansas City Chiefs’ final regular season fixture in Los Angeles, Swift found companionship with Mahomes and Bell. Swift will also be attending the Golden Globes awards in LA, coinciding with the game. As both Kelce and Mahomes have work commitments, Swift and Mahomes will keep busy and await the outcome of Swift’s nominated Eras Tour film at the awards.