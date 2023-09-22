Understanding the Secret Code of British English

Have you ever heard someone in Britain say something that seems to mean one thing, but actually means the complete opposite? British English is filled with these secret codes that can be quite confusing for non-native speakers. Several Reddit users from the UK have shared some of these code words, shedding light on the hidden meanings behind seemingly innocent phrases.

One example is the phrase “I’ll let you go,” which actually means “I want to leave now.” Similarly, phrases like “I won’t keep you,” “I’ll let you get on,” and “Better let you go” all have similar meanings – the person wants to end the conversation. Another Reddit user from Wales explained that the phrase “now in a minute” means “an indeterminate period of time somewhat longer than a minute.”

The British code also includes phrases like “interesting idea,” which actually means “what a load of s**t,” and “I’ll think about it,” which simply translates to “no.” Other phrases like “I beg your pardon” can actually be interpreted as “The f*** did you just say to me, you little s***?”

One user summed it up perfectly saying, “As a reply to a yes/no question: ‘Yeah, no’ = no, ‘No, yeah’ = yes.” It’s safe to say that these secret codes can be incredibly confusing for non-native speakers.

So, if you ever find yourself lost in a conversation with a Brit and don’t know what to say, just remember the all-encompassing sentence: “Right, I’ll just put the kettle on.” It’s a foolproof way to navigate the complexities of British English.

