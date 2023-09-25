Briton Arrested in Portugal for Allegedly Stabbing Fellow Countryman During Social Media Suicide Game

A 26-year-old British man has been arrested in Portugal after allegedly stabbing a fellow countryman to death during a social media suicide game. The incident took place in a remote woodland area near the town of Pedrogao Grande. Both the victim and the suspect, who have not been named, were part of a larger group of British individuals living in an “off-grid” community in the area.

The social media suicide game, known as the Blue Whale game, has gained attention worldwide since 2016 and has been linked to numerous deaths. In the game, participants are assigned a series of tasks over a 50-day period, with the final challenge involving taking one’s own life.

The victim’s body was discovered police on Sunday, and the suspect later turned himself in at a police station, accompanied two witnesses to the incident. The knife allegedly used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene. Five other individuals from the group were also questioned the police.

Xavier Hancock and Arantxa Atauri, who own the community site where the group was staying, have no connection to the events leading up to the stabbing. It is reported that the group frequently engaged in parties and played the Blue Whale game.

The initial reports suggested that the stabbing occurred during an argument related to the suicide game. However, further inquiries have indicated that there is no evidence to support this claim. The motive and circumstances of the incident are still under investigation Portugal’s Policia Judiciaria force.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled to take place, and investigations are ongoing.

