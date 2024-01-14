Britney Spears Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Debut Album with Snapchat AR Experiences

Britney Spears is marking the 25th anniversary of her iconic debut album, “…Baby One More Time,” with a unique collaboration with Snapchat. The pop star has partnered with the social media platform to create a series of augmented reality (AR) experiences that pay homage to her breakthrough hit.

Snapchat users will have the opportunity to engage with various AR filters and special features inspired “…Baby One More Time.” Among the lens features are the ability to virtually try on a pink and white letterman-style jacket with “Spears” lettering, synchronized with the album’s title track. Fans can also add a “shimmy” effect to their shoulders, emulating Britney’s iconic dance moves. Additionally, users will be able to remix tracks from the album and incorporate them into their Snaps, Spotlights, and Stories.

To further excite fans, Britney Spears has opened a Spotlight Challenge offering participants the chance to win a cash prize of $20,000. Users can submit their best “foyer dance,” inspired the singer’s homemade dance videos, for a shot at the prize. The challenge will run until January 19.

In addition to the AR experiences, Britney Spears will be treating fans to exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and performance clips to celebrate the album’s 25th anniversary.

Released in 1999, “…Baby One More Time” went on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time. Produced renowned pop producers Max Martin and Rami Yacoub, the album’s titular track is widely considered one of the greatest debut singles in pop history.

Reflecting on the significance of the album, Britney Spears expressed her gratitude to her dedicated fans who have supported her throughout her career. She acknowledged that while she knew “…Baby One More Time” was a “great song,” the immense impact it had exceeded her expectations. The song resonated with fans as it touched on the stress and experiences faced during adolescence.

As Britney Spears continues to celebrate the milestone anniversary of her debut album, fans can immerse themselves in the nostalgia and excitement through the Snapchat AR experiences.