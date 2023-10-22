Britney Spears Returns to Instagram with a New Video After Deleting Her Account

Britney Spears has made her comeback on Instagram with a brand new video, just days after deleting her account. The 41-year-old star, known for frequently sharing dancing videos on her public Instagram page, mysteriously deactivated her account following rumors about the contents of her upcoming memoir.

In the new video, Britney can be seen dancing while wearing a white mini dress. She reveals that she made the dress herself and had been waiting three years to wear it. The caption suggests that the book has caused some controversy, stating, “CLASSIC !!! I made this dress, no lie !!! It snapped in the back when I started shooting, OF COURSE !!! I’ve waited three years to wear it … have no idea why ??”

Britney’s memoir, set to be released next week, will provide insight into her life and experiences in the entertainment industry, spanning almost 30 years. The book is expected to address various topics, including her tumultuous relationship with her father, alleged fat-shaming, an abortion she had when she was dating Justin Timberlake, and the true story behind her decision to shave her head.

The singer’s decision to temporarily deactivate her Instagram page came after she issued a statement apologizing to her fans for any hurt caused the content of her memoir. She clarified that most of the book focuses on events from 20 years ago and emphasized that she has moved on from those experiences.

The timing of the book’s revelations is said to be problematic for Justin Timberlake, who had planned a musical comeback. The insider revealed that the memoir has created chaos for Timberlake and his family, and it remains unclear whether he had disclosed the abortion to his wife, Jessica Biel.

Britney’s return to Instagram marks an exciting moment for her fans, who will eagerly await her future posts and updates. It seems that despite the controversies surrounding her memoir, Britney is ready to move forward and embrace a fresh start in her life.

Sources: [source 1], [source 2]